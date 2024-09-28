Wreckage Of Downed Drones Damages Power Lines In Cherkasy Region
Date
9/28/2024 6:08:19 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Cherkasy region, air defense forces shot down nine enemy drones, and their wreckage damaged a power line.
This was reported by the head of the Cherkasy Regional Air Defense Command, Ihor Taburets, in a Telegram message, Ukrinform reports.
“We are grateful to our defenders for the clear sky over the region. According to preliminary data, during the last alarms, they downed 9 enemy UAVs,” Taburets wrote.
According to him, there were no casualties. However, a power line was damaged in Zolotonosha district due to the fall of debris. The power supply has now been restored.
Read also:
Drone debris damages energy infrastructure in Poltava
region
In addition, as a result of hostile attacks, dry vegetation caught fire twice, and the fires have been extinguished.
As reported, last night an air raid alert was declared three times in Cherkasy region.
MENAFN28092024000193011044ID1108725078
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.