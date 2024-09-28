Wreckage Of Downed Drones Damages Power Lines In Cherkasy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Cherkasy region, air defense forces shot down nine enemy drones, and their wreckage damaged a power line.

This was reported by the head of the Cherkasy Regional Air Defense Command, Ihor Taburets, in a Telegram message, Ukrinform reports.

“We are grateful to our defenders for the clear sky over the region. According to preliminary data, during the last alarms, they downed 9 enemy UAVs,” Taburets wrote.

According to him, there were no casualties. However, a power line was damaged in Zolotonosha district due to the fall of debris. The power has now been restored.

In addition, as a result of hostile attacks, dry vegetation caught fire twice, and the fires have been extinguished.

As reported, last night an air raid alert was declared three times in Cherkasy region.