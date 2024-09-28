Deputy Minister: Caspian Sea Issues To Feature Prominently At COP29 In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The challenges facing the Caspian Sea will be a key topic of discussion at the upcoming COP29 event, set to take place in Baku, Azernews reports.

Deputy of Ecology and Natural Resources Vugar Karimov made this announcement during the "Caspian Festival," part of the "Caspian Week" celebrations coinciding with World Maritime Day.

Karimov highlighted that the Caspian Sea's water level has decreased by 2.5 meters over the past two decades, stating, "There are discussions about this on various platforms. One of the most active countries in these discussions is Azerbaijan, because Azerbaijan also suffers from this problem." He noted that while the global ocean level has risen by 10 centimeters in the last ten years, Azerbaijan is experiencing a decline in its water resources due to climate change. According to optimistic projections, the country could see a reduction of 15-20 percent in its water resources by 2050.

At COP29, while the main focus will be on climate financing, a panel will specifically address the problems of the Caspian Sea. Karimov indicated that various proposals will be discussed regarding necessary actions to tackle these challenges, including adaptation measures if the water level continues to decline.