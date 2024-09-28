Deputy Minister: Caspian Sea Issues To Feature Prominently At COP29 In Baku
Akbar Novruz
The challenges facing the Caspian Sea will be a key topic of
discussion at the upcoming COP29 event, set to take place in Baku,
Azernews reports.
Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Vugar Karimov
made this announcement during the "Caspian Festival," part of the
"Caspian Week" celebrations coinciding with World Maritime Day.
Karimov highlighted that the Caspian Sea's water level has
decreased by 2.5 meters over the past two decades, stating, "There
are discussions about this on various platforms. One of the most
active countries in these discussions is Azerbaijan, because
Azerbaijan also suffers from this problem." He noted that while the
global ocean level has risen by 10 centimeters in the last ten
years, Azerbaijan is experiencing a decline in its water resources
due to climate change. According to optimistic projections, the
country could see a reduction of 15-20 percent in its water
resources by 2050.
At COP29, while the main focus will be on climate financing, a
panel will specifically address the problems of the Caspian Sea.
Karimov indicated that various proposals will be discussed
regarding necessary actions to tackle these challenges, including
adaptation measures if the water level continues to decline.
