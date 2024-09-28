Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah's Daughter, Zainab Nasrallah, Killed In Israeli Airstrike? Know All Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah, daughter Zainab Nasrallah, has been reportedly killed by Israeli which was carried out in Lebanon on Friday. Israel's 12 reported her death, however, neither Hezbollah or Lebanese authorities has so far made any official confirmation on this. If the report is true then this could further escalate the situation between Israel and Hezbollah.





-Zainab Nasrallah is the daughter of Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah, a political and militant group based in Lebanon.

- While there isn't much detailed information about her personal life, reports state that Zainab has been known for her outspoken loyalty to Hezbollah and her family's sacrifices.





-Earlier in 2022, she had spoken about her family's reaction to the death of her brother Hadi, who was killed by Israeli forces in 1997. She had said,“When my brother Hadi was 'martyred,' my parents did not shed a single tear,” as quoted by interview on Al-Manar TV.

The Israeli military announced on Saturday that Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli strike on Beirut the previous night. "Hassan Nasrallah is dead," military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani announced on X.

Captain David Avraham, another military spokesman, also confirmed to AFP that the Hezbollah chief had been "eliminated" following strikes Friday on the Lebanese capital. A source close to the Lebanese group meanwhile told AFP on condition of anonymity that contact with Nasrallah had been lost since Friday evening.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said it struck Hezbollah's headquarters in Beirut on Friday in a series of massive explosions that targeted the leader of the militant group and leveled multiple high-rise apartment buildings. As per the Lebanon's health ministry, at least six people were killed and 91 were wounded. It is said to be the biggest blast to hit the Lebanese capital in the past year and appeared likely to push the escalating conflict closer to full-fledged war.

