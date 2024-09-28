Woman Wounded During Shelling Of Novodmytrivka In Kherson Region Dies In Hospital
Date
9/28/2024 6:08:19 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A woman wounded during the shelling of the village of Novodmytrivka on the morning of September 28 died in hospital in Kherson region.
This was reported in Telegram by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, Ukrinform reports.
“A 75-year-old woman died in hospital from injuries sustained as a result of an enemy attack,” the report says.
As reported, in the morning, the occupiers shelled the village of Novodmytrivka with artillery . A 72-year-old man sustained injuries incompatible with life, a 75-year-old woman received explosive and craniocerebral injuries, as well as traumatic amputation of her legs.
