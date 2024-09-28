Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Meets With Algerian Counterpart

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met with his Algerian counterpart Ahmed Attaf on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly's 79th session in New York late Friday. The two sides discussed developing cooperation and bilateral ties, as well as the recent regional and international developments. (end) tma

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.