Nearly Half Of Americans Don't Know About Their Family's History With Cancer

Forty-eight percent of Americans are unfamiliar with their family's cancer history, according to new research.

A survey of 2,000 Americans conducted by Talker Research to highlight Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month found that 42% of women and 54% of men were unclear on many of their relatives' medical history.

Twenty-two percent of the 1,000 women surveyed felt confident they know who has or hasn't had cancer in their family but were unsure of the actual type.

A fifth of women surveyed (20%) didn't know at all their family's cancer history, and just 46% of the 1,000 women surveyed felt confident they were up to date fully with all their health checks,



When asked to cite the reasons for not being up to date on health checks, anxiety and fear were the common responses with 30% of women who are not up to date naming this as their driving factor.

Being too busy (24%), and feeling physically uncomfortable with the process 21% were also prominent reasons given for not being up to date on health checks.



Gerard Ledesma, who sadly recently lost his wife to ovarian cancer, spoke about his experience:“The loss of a dearly beloved due to ovarian cancer is a very painful lesson to learn about how deadly this type of cancer can be. My son and I are grateful for the opportunity to have cared for her as she fought this dreaded disease. Gina showed courage and faith that she would recover as we did, but her chances of survival were stacked up against her due to the late and advanced stage of diagnosis.

“Since there is no cure for any late stage and advanced diagnosis for Ovarian cancer or any form of cancer, the only options are prevention and early detection through heightened awareness and education.

“The feeling of hopelessness seeing your precious and dearly beloved suffer, and being powerless to do anything is the most unimaginably painful suffering we do not want anyone else to ever have to go through.

“To honor Gina and countless others who have succumbed to ovarian cancer, as we heal from this tragedy and to prevent others from experiencing this, we will embark on a mission to raise heightened awareness and education as early detection increases the survival rate significantly. Thus, routine screening to increase chances of early detection is a must to avoid late diagnosis.”

The survey results also highlighted a lack of awareness and understanding in ovarian cancer - one of the leading causes of cancer deaths among women.

Clara MacKay, CEO of the World Ovarian Cancer Coalition, said:“Ovarian cancer is one of the most serious gynecological cancers, often because it's diagnosed at a late stage, making it more difficult to treat. But when it's caught early, before it spreads, the chance of successful treatment increases significantly. This makes knowing and recognizing the symptoms crucial.

“Here are four key facts everyone should know about ovarian cancer:

A Pap test does not detect ovarian cancer. While Pap tests are vital for detecting cervical cancer, they do not screen for ovarian cancer. If you're experiencing concerning symptoms, bring them up during your gynecological appointment.

Ovarian cancer is often diagnosed late. Since there's no routine screening for ovarian cancer, it is usually found after it has spread, making it harder to treat. Awareness of symptoms can play a huge role in getting diagnosed earlier.

Diagnosing ovarian cancer before it spreads makes it much more treatable. The sooner it's caught, your chances of survival increases significantly by receiving effective treatment.

Knowing the symptoms. While ovarian cancer can be challenging to catch early, knowing the symptoms can make a huge difference in availing routine screening for early detection:



Persistent bloating

Difficulty eating

Feeling full quickly

Pelvic or abdominal pain Urinary symptoms (such as urgency or frequency)

“If any of these symptoms are persistent (meaning they don't come and go), visit your primary health care professional.

“Awareness can lead to a more rapid diagnosis with potentially better outcomes. Our 2018, Every Woman Study, found that the more women knew about ovarian cancer, the more likely they were to seek medical advice when symptoms arose. The more rapidly a woman is diagnosed, the sooner she can start treatment-and the more likely the treatment will be tolerated, potentially improving her quality of life.

“Don't hesitate to push for answers if something doesn't feel right. Many women delay bringing up concerns because they feel uncomfortable, or fear being dismissed. However, advocating for yourself is crucial when it comes to your health and ovarian cancer. If you're noticing persistent symptoms, be proactive-ask your doctor for further tests or a referral if necessary. You know your body best, and advocating for your health could lead to a more rapid diagnosis.”

