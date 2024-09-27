Axial Bone Densitometer Market To Reach $1.0 Billion, Globally, By 2033 At 3.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Increasing prevalence of osteoporosis and bone-related disorders, growing aging population and growing demand for non-invasive diagnostic techniques are the major factors which drive the global growth. Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Axial Bone Densitometer Market by (Dual-Energy X-ray Absorptiometry and Quantitative Computed Tomography), Application (Osteoporosis Diagnosis, Fracture Risk Assessment and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers and Research Institutions): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033" . According to the report, the axial bone densitometer market was valued at $0.7 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $1.0 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2024 to 2033.

Request Sample of the Report on Axial Bone Densitometer Market 2033 - Prime determinants of growth Rise in prevalence of osteoporosis and bone-related disorders, and growing aging population are the major factors that drive the growth of the market. However, high cost of the axial bone densitometer devices hinders the market growth. Moreover, technological advancements offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global axial bone densitometer market. Report coverage & details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $0.7 billion Market Size in 2033 $1.0 billion CAGR 3.9% No. of Pages in Report 216 Segments Covered Technology, Application, End User and Region Drivers

Increasing prevalence of osteoporosis and bone-related disorders

Growing aging population Growing demand for non-invasive diagnostic techniques Opportunities Continuous technological advancements Restraints High cost of devices



Want to Explore More, Connect to our Analyst -



Segment Highlights

Dual-Energy X-ray Absorptiometry application

Dual-Energy X-ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) is preferred for axial bone densitometry due to its high precision, accuracy, and ability to measure bone mineral density at critical sites like the spine and hip. It provides quick, non-invasive assessments, making it the gold standard for diagnosing osteoporosis and assessing fracture risk.

Osteoporosis Diagnosis application of Axial Bone Densitometer

Axial bone densitometers are crucial for osteoporosis diagnosis by measuring bone mineral density (BMD) in the spine and hip. They help identify low bone density, assess fracture risk, and monitor response to treatment. This application aids in early detection and management of osteoporosis, reducing the risk of debilitating fractures.

Diagnostic Centers for Axial Bone Densitometer

Axial bone densitometer devices are primarily utilized by diagnostic centers due to their focused role in providing accurate bone mineral density measurements for osteoporosis screening and management. These centers specialize in bone health assessments, making them key facilities for routine bone density testing and patient management.

Regional Outlook

The Axial Bone Densitometer market shows robust growth across regions. North America and Europe lead due to high healthcare spending and aging populations. Asia-Pacific is rapidly expanding with increasing healthcare infrastructure. Latin America and the Middle East show potential growth, driven by rising awareness and improving healthcare access.

For Purchase Related Queries/Inquiry -

Key Players

GE Healthcare

Hologic Inc.

Beammed Ltd.

DMS Imaging

Swissray International, Inc.

MEDILINK

Osteometer MediTech

CompuMed, Inc.

Echolight S.P.A

Eurotec Medical Systems Srl

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global axial bone densitometer market. These players have adopted different strategies such as, product launch, expansion and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Industry Development

In April 2022, Newman Regional Health, not-for-profit 25-bed critical access hospital, expanded its health and wellness services for men and women with the addition of the Horizon DXA bone densitometry system from Hologic.

In February 2022, Aurora Spine Corporation, a manufacturer of innovative spinal implants announced that it has entered into a joint co-marketing agreement with Echolight Medical, a manufacturer of the radiation-free EchoS portable densitometer used for patient assessment of bone mineral density (BMD) and the quality of bone microarchitecture independent of BMD.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry:

Degenerative Disc Disease Treatment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Drug Discovery Informatics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Medical Batteries Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Nutrigenomics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link:

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences , Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

...

Web:

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter