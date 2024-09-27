Axial Bone Densitometer Market To Reach $1.0 Billion, Globally, By 2033 At 3.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Increasing prevalence of osteoporosis and bone-related disorders, growing aging population and growing demand for non-invasive diagnostic techniques are the major factors which drive the global market growth.
Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Axial Bone Densitometer Market by technology (Dual-Energy X-ray Absorptiometry and Quantitative Computed Tomography), Application (Osteoporosis Diagnosis, Fracture Risk Assessment and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers and Research Institutions): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033" . According to the report, the axial bone densitometer market was valued at $0.7 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $1.0 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2024 to 2033.
Prime determinants of growth
Rise in prevalence of osteoporosis and bone-related disorders, and growing aging population are the major factors that drive the growth of the market. However, high cost of the axial bone densitometer devices hinders the market growth. Moreover, technological advancements offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global axial bone densitometer market.
Report coverage & details
| Report Coverage
| Details
| Forecast Period
| 2024–2033
| Base Year
| 2023
| Market Size in 2023
| $0.7 billion
| Market Size in 2033
| $1.0 billion
| CAGR
| 3.9%
| No. of Pages in Report
| 216
| Segments Covered
| Technology, Application, End User and Region
| Drivers
|
Increasing prevalence of osteoporosis and bone-related disorders Growing aging population Growing demand for non-invasive diagnostic techniques
| Opportunities
|
Continuous technological advancements
| Restraints
|
Segment Highlights
Dual-Energy X-ray Absorptiometry application
Dual-Energy X-ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) is preferred for axial bone densitometry due to its high precision, accuracy, and ability to measure bone mineral density at critical sites like the spine and hip. It provides quick, non-invasive assessments, making it the gold standard for diagnosing osteoporosis and assessing fracture risk.
Osteoporosis Diagnosis application of Axial Bone Densitometer
Axial bone densitometers are crucial for osteoporosis diagnosis by measuring bone mineral density (BMD) in the spine and hip. They help identify low bone density, assess fracture risk, and monitor response to treatment. This application aids in early detection and management of osteoporosis, reducing the risk of debilitating fractures.
Diagnostic Centers for Axial Bone Densitometer
Axial bone densitometer devices are primarily utilized by diagnostic centers due to their focused role in providing accurate bone mineral density measurements for osteoporosis screening and management. These centers specialize in bone health assessments, making them key facilities for routine bone density testing and patient management.
Regional Outlook
The Axial Bone Densitometer market shows robust growth across regions. North America and Europe lead due to high healthcare spending and aging populations. Asia-Pacific is rapidly expanding with increasing healthcare infrastructure. Latin America and the Middle East show potential growth, driven by rising awareness and improving healthcare access.
Key Players
Swissray International, Inc.
Eurotec Medical Systems Srl
The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global axial bone densitometer market. These players have adopted different strategies such as, product launch, expansion and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.
Recent Industry Development
In April 2022, Newman Regional Health, not-for-profit 25-bed critical access hospital, expanded its health and wellness services for men and women with the addition of the Horizon DXA bone densitometry system from Hologic.
In February 2022, Aurora Spine Corporation, a manufacturer of innovative spinal implants announced that it has entered into a joint co-marketing agreement with Echolight Medical, a manufacturer of the radiation-free EchoS portable densitometer used for patient assessment of bone mineral density (BMD) and the quality of bone microarchitecture independent of BMD.
