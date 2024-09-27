Energy Transition In Oil And Gas Thematic Intelligence Report 2024: Strategies And Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Industry Trends
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thematic Intelligence: energy Transition in Oil and Gas" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of this report focuses on energy transition developments within the oil and gas industry. It explores various strategies and opportunities available for the industry to embrace and implement energy transition initiatives. The report provides an analysis of how energy transition can be integrated across the oil and gas value chain, identifying key players and their roles in this evolving landscape.
Worsening climate change related catastrophes have resulted in stronger calls to mitigate emissions. Energy transition routes for the oil and gas industry include carbon capture and storage (CCS), hydrogen production, renewable power generation, electric vehicles (EV), energy storage, and other low-carbon fuels. In 2020, several oil and gas companies announced ambitious energy transition targets. However, the hype around energy transition has significantly subsided going into 2024.
Additionally, the report offers an overview of the competitive positions held by major oil and gas companies, as well as equipment and services providers, in relation to the energy transition theme. This analysis helps to understand how different stakeholders are positioning themselves in the market as they shift toward more sustainable and renewable energy practices.
To understand the analyst's Energy Transition Framework. Identify recent industry, technology, and regulatory, trends in the energy transition theme. Identify energy transition opportunities within oil and gas value chain. Identify and benchmark key oil and gas companies and their role in the energy transition theme. Identify and benchmark key oilfield and services companies participating in the energy transition market.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary Players Technology Briefing Our energy transition framework Low-carbon transition fuels Zero-carbon technologies Emission mitigation technologies Trends Industry trends Technology trends Regulatory trends Industry Analysis Global emissions overview Oil and gas industry commitments towards energy transition Competitive landscape Timeline Signals M&A trends Venture financing trends Patent trends Company filing trends Hiring trends Value Chain Carbon capture and storage Low carbon hydrogen Electric vehicle charging Renewable power Energy storage Biofuels Oilfield equipment and services Companies Oil and gas companies Oilfield equipment and services companies Glossary
