American Company Confirms Huawei No Longer Needs Its Semiconductors
Date
9/27/2024 4:11:27 AM
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
One of the world's top Semiconductor manufacturers has revealed that Chinese telecommunications company Huawei has
fully replaced it
with alternative suppliers. American semiconductor giant Qualcomm says embattled tech company Huawei doesn't need its advanced processors anymore and is now 100% reliant on other suppliers, a direct consequence of the ongoing trade war between China and the United States.
With tensions between the two nations escalating over the past decade, the trump administration took significant steps to expel Huawei from the...
