Russians Building Unknown Structure Along Crimea Bridge - Navy Spox

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy is building some sort of protective structure in the area of ​​the Crimea Bridge as they have done many times before while failing to complete over adverse weather.

That's according to Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

The type of the structure remains unclear but it is unlikely that the enemy will be able to complete construction this season.

"What it is will become clear when they complete construction. But this season, most likely, they will not be able to do it, because the storm season starts, and, accordingly, proceeding in such conditions would be very difficult. This may be a protective structure or another crossing – it is too early to draw conclusions at the moment," Pletenchuk suggested.

He also recalled that the Russians had repeatedly tried to erect protective structures for the Crimea bridge, but failed every time due to difficult weather conditions.

"We will see how they pass this period, which begins in the fall and ends in the spring. They are constantly trying to set up something new in the Kerch Strait, to erect various hydrotechnical or barrier structures. But periodically they get washed ashore after another storm," said the spokesman for the Navy.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian invaders deployed a Pantsir-S1 air defense system to protect the Crimea bridge.