API Management Market Worth $16.93 Billion By 2029 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) North America's API Management is expected to grow significantly in the near future as the region demonstrates constant digitalization prevalence of cloud, microservice, and mobile applications. APIs are used in almost all business sectors, such as banking, healthcare, retail, and telecommunication, to support business functions, improve the customer experience, and integrate with third-party service providers. Large vendors such as Google, IBM, Microsoft, and MuleSoft drive this market through integrated API management platforms, including API design, development, security, and monitoring. These companies rely on horizontal and vertical growth to bring up their portfolios and meet customers' needs. The market is also experiencing growth due to the increasing need for more secure and expandable API platforms, which is resulting from increasing security concerns and compliance issues. Moreover, the demands for digital banking, the emergence of fintech solutions, and the influence of IoT devices positively impact the adoption of API management platforms in the region. High maturity and adoption of IT solutions in the North American market, along with several prominent investments in technology infrastructure, makes it an essential region in the API Management Market, especially with considerable US dominance in investments and innovation.

Top Key Companies in API Management Market:

Some of the significant API management vendors include Google (US), IBM (US), AWS (US), Microsoft (US), MuleSoft (US), Axway (France), Software AG (Germany), WSO2 (US), Broadcom (US), and TIBCO Software (US).

