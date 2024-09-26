Crown Laboratories' Panoxyl® Secures Two Product Wins In The Coveted Allure 2024 Best Of Beauty Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Allure Best of Beauty Awards Names 10% Acne Foaming Wash and Overnight Spot Patches as Winners

Crown Laboratories, ("Crown") is thrilled to announce that its PanOxyl ® Acne Foaming Wash, the #1 best-selling acne wash in the U.S.*, and PanOxyl

Overnight Spot Patches, have each been honored with a 2024 Allure "Best of Beauty" Award. The PanOxyl Acne Foaming Wash secured the award in the Body category for the second consecutive year, strengthening PanOxyl's ongoing legacy as a leader in acne treatment since its introduction in the 1970s. Additionally, the brand celebrated its first win in the "Best Steals" category with the Overnight Spot Patches, marking an exciting milestone for the brand.

The highly coveted Allure "Best of Beauty" Awards entail a rigorous selection process (over tens of thousands of products, over the course of months of meticulous testing). The panel of judges includes some of the most esteemed experts in the beauty industry and includes an array of skincare chemists, dermatologists, manicurists, makeup artists, and Allure's very own team of seasoned beauty editors.

"We are incredibly honored that the PanOxyl Acne Foaming Wash and PanOxyl Overnight Spot Patches have been recognized especially by one of the preeminent beauty authorities, Allure," said Steve Gallopo, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Crown Consumer Skincare. "These award wins underscore PanOxyl's reputation for effectiveness for acne treatments, beloved by dermatologists and trusted by consumers across the globe."

As the #1 best-selling acne wash in the U.S., PanOxyl is branded as The Acne AuthorityTM, and is dedicated to empowering consumers through education about products and ingredients to assist them in selecting the best and most efficacious acne treatment routine–delivering optimal results to cleanse, manage, and moisturize to reveal their best-looking skin.

PanOxyl

recently announced its updated brand look, including new portfolio-wide packaging updates, reformulations, and new product line expansion with the new Acne Banishing Body Spray with 2% Salicylic Acid.

The award-winning PanOxyl Acne Foaming Wash and the PanOxyl Overnight Spot Patches are available for purchase on Amazon and at major retailers such as Walgreens, Target, CVS, Walmart, and Ulta Beauty.

*Data on File

About PanOxyl®

Known for its #1 selling dermatologist-recommended acne product in the U.S., PanOxyl offers a full line of acne-prone skin care products designed to cleanse, manage, and moisturize to reveal your best-looking skin. Always backed by science, PanOxyl has been used and trusted by millions around the world for the last 50 years. For more information about PanOxyl or its products, visit .

About Crown Laboratories, Inc.

Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skincare company, is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, premium, and therapeutic skincare products that improve the quality of life for its consumers throughout their skincare journey. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it has become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for eleven years and has expanded its distribution to over 60 countries. For more information, visit .



