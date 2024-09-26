عربي


Asia-Pacific Palm Oil Market Report (Production, Consumption, Exports & Imports) 2024: Dominant Share Of Palm Oil Production Was Held By Indonesia In 2023, Followed By Malaysia And Thailand


9/26/2024 7:16:21 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Palm Oil market (Production, Consumption, Exports & Imports): Insights & Forecast (2024-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Asia-Pacific palm oil market is forecasted to reach US$47.21 billion in 2028, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 6%, during the period spanning from 2024 to 2028.

Growth in the Asia-Pacific palm oil market is supported by factors such as growing population, surging biofuel production, expanding cosmetics sector and escalating application in various markets. However, the market growth would be challenged by growing labour challenges, rising economic and social issues and increasing environmental concerns.

The market is anticipated to experience certain trends like accelerating baked goods & confectionery retail sales, rapid adoption in laundry detergent market, rising initiatives to ban Trans Fat and growing shift towards palm oil crop transplanting.


The Asia-Pacific palm oil market by region can be segmented into the following regions: Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, India, China, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Philippines. In 2023, the dominant share of palm oil production was held by Indonesia, followed by Malaysia and Thailand.

The fastest growing country, both in terms of production and consumption, is Indonesia due to increasing palm oil plantation area, favourable government regulations and rising number of edible oil manufacturers engaged in palm oil production activities.
Scope of the report

  • The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Asia-Pacific palm oil market segmented on the basis of segmented on the basis of production, consumption, exports and imports.
  • The major countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, India, China, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Philippines have been analyzed.
  • The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.
  • The company profiles of leading players - Wilmar International, PT Astra International, Tbk, Sime Darby Berhad, Golden Agri-Resources Ltd., Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad and IOI Corporation Berhad - are also presented in detail.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 74
Forecast Period 2024 - 2028
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $37.39 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $47.21 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0%
Regions Covered Asia Pacific


Key Topics Covered:
Market Overview

  • Fractional Oil Types obtained from Palm Fruit
  • Product Types of Palm Oil
  • Production Process of Palm Oil
  • Health Benefits of Palm Oil
  • End Use Industries of Palm Oil
  • Palm Oil Value Chain Analysis
  • Difference Between Palm Oil & Palm Kernel Oil

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

  • Asia Pacific Palm Oil Market by Value
  • Asia Pacific Palm Oil Market Forecast by Value
  • Asia Pacific Palm Oil Production Volume
  • Asia Pacific Palm Oil Production Volume Forecast
  • Asia Pacific Palm Oil Production Volume by Country

Country Market Analysis

  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Thailand
  • India
  • China
  • Pakistan
  • Bangladesh
  • Philippines

Market Dynamics

  • Growth Drivers
    • Growing Population
    • Surging Biofuel Production
    • Expanding Cosmetics Market
    • Escalating Application in Various Markets
  • Key Trends and Developments
    • Accelerating Baked Goods & Confectionery Retail Sales
    • Rapid Adoption in Laundry Detergent Market
    • Rising Initiatives to Ban Trans Fat
    • Growing Shift towards Palm Oil Crop Transplanting
  • Challenges
    • Growing Labour Challenges
    • Rising Economic & Social Issues
    • Increasing Environmental Concerns

Company Profiles

  • Wilmar International Limited
  • PT Astra International, Tbk (Astra Agro Lestari)
  • Sime Darby Berhad
  • Golden Agri-Resources Ltd
  • Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad
  • IOI Corporation Berhad

