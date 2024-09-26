Asia-Pacific Palm Oil Market Report (Production, Consumption, Exports & Imports) 2024: Dominant Share Of Palm Oil Production Was Held By Indonesia In 2023, Followed By Malaysia And Thailand
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Palm Oil market (Production, Consumption, Exports & Imports): Insights & Forecast (2024-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Asia-Pacific palm oil market is forecasted to reach US$47.21 billion in 2028, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 6%, during the period spanning from 2024 to 2028.
Growth in the Asia-Pacific palm oil market is supported by factors such as growing population, surging biofuel production, expanding cosmetics sector and escalating application in various markets. However, the market growth would be challenged by growing labour challenges, rising economic and social issues and increasing environmental concerns.
The market is anticipated to experience certain trends like accelerating baked goods & confectionery retail sales, rapid adoption in laundry detergent market, rising initiatives to ban Trans Fat and growing shift towards palm oil crop transplanting.
The Asia-Pacific palm oil market by region can be segmented into the following regions: Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, India, China, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Philippines. In 2023, the dominant share of palm oil production was held by Indonesia, followed by Malaysia and Thailand.
The fastest growing country, both in terms of production and consumption, is Indonesia due to increasing palm oil plantation area, favourable government regulations and rising number of edible oil manufacturers engaged in palm oil production activities.
Scope of the report
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Asia-Pacific palm oil market segmented on the basis of segmented on the basis of production, consumption, exports and imports. The major countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, India, China, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Philippines have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth. The company profiles of leading players - Wilmar International, PT Astra International, Tbk, Sime Darby Berhad, Golden Agri-Resources Ltd., Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad and IOI Corporation Berhad - are also presented in detail.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 74
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2028
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $37.39 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
| $47.21 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 6.0%
| Regions Covered
| Asia Pacific
Key Topics Covered:
Market Overview
Fractional Oil Types obtained from Palm Fruit Product Types of Palm Oil Production Process of Palm Oil Health Benefits of Palm Oil End Use Industries of Palm Oil Palm Oil Value Chain Analysis Difference Between Palm Oil & Palm Kernel Oil
Asia-Pacific Market Analysis
Asia Pacific Palm Oil Market by Value Asia Pacific Palm Oil Market Forecast by Value Asia Pacific Palm Oil Production Volume Asia Pacific Palm Oil Production Volume Forecast Asia Pacific Palm Oil Production Volume by Country
Country Market Analysis
Indonesia Malaysia Thailand India China Pakistan Bangladesh Philippines
Market Dynamics
Growth Drivers
Growing Population Surging Biofuel Production Expanding Cosmetics Market Escalating Application in Various Markets Key Trends and Developments
Accelerating Baked Goods & Confectionery Retail Sales Rapid Adoption in Laundry Detergent Market Rising Initiatives to Ban Trans Fat Growing Shift towards Palm Oil Crop Transplanting Challenges
Growing Labour Challenges Rising Economic & Social Issues Increasing Environmental Concerns
Company Profiles
Wilmar International Limited PT Astra International, Tbk (Astra Agro Lestari) Sime Darby Berhad Golden Agri-Resources Ltd Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad IOI Corporation Berhad
