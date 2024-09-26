Breaking The Cycle: The Essential Role Of Fathers In Children's Lives

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) One day, during a casual conversation, my friend shared something that struck a chord with me. She explained that, in her family, it's not customary for children to spend much time with their fathers. From a very young age, fathers are kept away from the daily routines of feeding, putting children to sleep, or dealing with their tantrums. They don't even take their kids out to the nearby store, fearing it might spoil them.

"The elder women in our family often scold mothers, saying, 'Don't let the child get too attached to their father,'" she added. As a result, when these children grow up, they remain distant from their fathers, only speaking to them out of necessity.

This revelation did not surprise me because it's a common story in many households across our society. We are often kept so distant from our fathers that even the most essential conversations are relayed through our mothers. The gap that forms in childhood never truly closes, leaving not only a visible distance between the child and the father but also creating a significant void in the child's personality.

Psychologists assert that a father's role in a child's life is just as crucial as a mother's. There are numerous benefits when fathers actively participate in their children's upbringing: children whose fathers spend time with them from an early age tend to perform better academically, have higher IQs, and most importantly, possess greater self-confidence.

Recent studies have proven that a strong bond with the father helps protect children from falling into bad habits like substance abuse during their teenage years. Fathers provide a sense of security, and emotionally secure children are less likely to rely on negative coping mechanisms.

Research conducted in the United States indicates that an engaged father significantly contributes to a child's personality development. Children often gauge societal norms by observing their fathers. For example, if a daughter has a positive relationship with her father, she is likely to hold similarly positive views about other men. Sons, on the other hand, learn how to treat others by observing their father's behavior.

When children play with their fathers, the release of oxytocin, also known as the "happy hormone," is triggered. This is why children who engage in play with their fathers are less likely to develop emotional issues and are better at managing their anger.

These findings highlight that if you want your child to develop a strong personality, you need to start early by giving them your time and attention. This way, they can grow into well-rounded and productive members of society.

By breaking the cycle of emotional distance and fostering a deeper connection with their children, fathers can play a transformative role in nurturing a more confident and resilient generation.