Police Team Attacked In Swat: Two Officers Injured, Two Assailants Killed

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Swat: In a violent attack in the Baz Khela area of Matta Tehsil, two officers, including Sub-Inspector Noor Wali Shah, were when unidentified assailants opened fire on their team.



According to the District Police Officer (DPO) of Swat, the wounded officers were immediately transported to the hospital for treatment.

In response, police retaliated, killing two of the attackers on the spot. Efforts are underway to identify the deceased attackers, and a heavy contingent of police has been deployed in the area to ensure security and prevent further incidents.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the motive behind the attack, while law enforcement remains on high alert to maintain peace in the region.