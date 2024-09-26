Supporting Members In Protecting Human Rights GANHRI's Top Priority, Says Chairperson

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Bangkok: The National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) participated in 29th Annual General Meeting of the Asia-Pacific Forum, held in the Thai capital, Bangkok, from September 24 to 25.

Chairperson of the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI) and Chairperson of NHRC

H E Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah, said that the United Nations Summit of the Future will provide participating countries with the opportunity to consolidate cooperation among themselves, define goals accurately, and plan the necessary steps and appropriate measures to protect the rights and interests of future generations.

In her online speech, she revealed that the Global Alliance will issue a statement prior to the Summit of the Future, which is hosted by New York City with the attendance of world leaders this week. She said that, in its statement, the Global Alliance will call on governments to affirm their commitment to human rights, the Sustainable Development Goals, and the United Nations Charter, and to support the establishment of a renewed multilateral system centred on improving the quality of people's lives.

She called on national human rights institutions to cooperate with their governments to discuss the importance of human rights in implementing the charter for the future that will be adopted in the outcomes of the summit, and to provide their support as national human rights institutions to contribute to achieving this.

She stressed the need for mutual cooperation between national human rights institutions to ensure their adequate readiness to deal with the contemporary challenges facing us in the field of human rights.

GANHRI Chairperson said that it is in these difficult times that the role of national human rights institutions must involve engaging local communities, combating discrimination, supporting marginalised groups, protecting both civic space and human rights defenders; and advocating for those in power who fully respect human rights.

She noted that GANHRI's top priority remains to support its members as they continue to play their challenging roles in protecting human rights during current crises.