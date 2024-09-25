GCC-US Ministerial Meeting Tackles War On Gaza, Escalation In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- Foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council member states and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken have discussed the ongoing war on the Gaza Strip and the military escalation in Lebanon.

GCC Secretary-General Jasem Al-Budaiwi said, in a press statement on Wednesday, the ministerial meeting was held in New York on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

"The meeting comes at a delicate time to discuss the threats facing the region and the world and the importance of dialogue and coordination between the two sides to support regional and international stability and security," Al-Budaiwi clarified.

He pointed out that the conferees underlined the necessity of cooperation and joint action to confront the challenges facing the region and the world.

The meeting reviewed several issues affecting stability of the region, such as the war in Gaza and the security challenges in the Red Sea, the ministers renewed their call for all parties to exercise restraint and resort to dialogue to resolve disputes, he stated.

Al-Budaiwi affirmed the GCC's support to Lebanon's sovereignty and stability, expressing his concern over the recent Israeli violations that threaten to escalate the situation in the region.

The meeting also mulled boosting cooperation between the GCC and the United States, particularly in air defense, cybersecurity, and economy, he unveiled.

He added that there are plans for joint meetings and workshops in the future to enhance this partnership.

The GCC chief reiterated the GCC countries commitment to strengthening their relations with the United States, stressing that the GCC-US partnership is based on strong historical relations and common interests.

"We look forward to achieving further progress in these strategic relations," he concluded. (end)

ast









MENAFN25092024000071011013ID1108716194