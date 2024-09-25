Spacex Launches 20 More Internet Satellites Into Orbit
9/25/2024 3:12:26 PM
By Nazrin Abdul
SpaceX's Falcon 9 launch vehicle has launched another 20
Starlink satellites designed for the orbital grouping of the global
Internet network, Azernews reports.
The launch vehicle took off from Vandenberg base in California
on September 24 at 21:01 Pacific time. The first stage of the
rocket, which has already been used for the tenth time, made a
vertical landing on the "Of Course I still love you" platform in
the Pacific Ocean.
Since 2019, SpaceX has launched more than 7,000 satellites into
space. Currently, more than 6.4 thousand of them work.
A global project of Starlink, the Internet network is available to
users in 70 countries around the world. According to the Pentagon,
its services are also used by the US military.
SpaceX, the world's largest satellite operator, plans to launch
a total of 12,000 mini-satellites into orbit. The project, worth
about $10 billion, will provide access to broadband Internet
anywhere in the world. At the next stage, the company plans to
increase the number of spacecraft in the orbital cluster to 30
thousand.
