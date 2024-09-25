Ferrellgas Celebrates 85Th Anniversary, Looks Toward The Future

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LIBERTY, Mo., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPR) is celebrating our 85 th anniversar by honoring our past and looking forward to the future. Founded by A.C. Ferrell in Atchison, Kansas, in 1939, Ferrellgas has grown over the years from serving customers in the Kansas City area to the second largest propane retailer in the country. Today, Ferrellgas proudly employs more than 4,000 people nationwide. Our goal is to make propane easy, while ensuring the safety of our customers, our employee-owners, and the communities we serve.



Ferrellgas is a technology-enabled propane logistics company serving customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Our Blue Rhino tank exchange brand is sold across the country at more than 65,000 locations. In addition, Ferrell North America, or FNA, is the backbone of our nationwide supply network.

Chairman of the Board and son of the company's founder, James E. Ferrell, has played a key role in our company's growth, development, and success. In addition to expanding the business many times over, he launched Ferrellgas' Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) in 1998. This gives our employee-owners a vested interest in our company's success. To this day, Mr. Ferrell believes every employee-owner has a purpose and is an integral part of the company.

Ferrellgas is also committed to giving back. By investing in our community, we know we are investing in our future and that of our customers. We know that supporting local organizations throughout the country in the communities where our customers and our employee-owners live and work is a key to our future. We developed the Ferrellgas Century Project , which aims to make the world a better place ahead of our company's 100th anniversary in 2039. Ferrellgas and Blue Rhino have partnered with several nationally recognized charities as part of this initiative, including Operation Warm , which provides new winter coats and shoes to children in need, Operation BBQ Relief , which cooks and serves hot, freshly grilled meals to people impacted by natural disasters, and The International Rhino Foundation and the American Association of Zoo Keepers , which aim to increase awareness, education, and conservation of the five remaining rhinoceros species on earth.

As we celebrate this important milestone, we know the future of Ferrellgas is strong. Our next 85 years and beyond will be fueled by the hardworking and loyal employee-owners of Ferrellgas. We pride ourselves on supporting and hiring veterans and active-duty military members. Our company honors women and minorities and the important skills and talents they bring to the workplace. We believe collaboration, inclusion, and acceptance are key to creating a successful organization. Ferrellgas' President & CEO, Tamria Zertuche, is a proud Hispanic woman whose career with the company began at Blue Rhino 20 years ago.“Creating a supportive, inclusionary atmosphere at any company is so important,” she said.“By having a diverse and empowered workforce, we are able to foster fresh perspectives, find unique solutions, adapt, and grow. Ferrellgas has done this for 85 years, and I know we will continue to believe in and rely on our committed workforce for 85 more.”

About Ferrellgas

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino exchange brand is sold at more than 65,000 locations nationwide. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million common units of the partnership through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 29, 2023. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at .

Contact: ...