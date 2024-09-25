Cority Appoints Ryan Magee As CEO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TORONTO, CANADA, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cority , a leading global provider of environmental, health, and safety (EHS) and sustainability solutions, announced today the appointment of Ryan Magee as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Magee succeeds CEO Mark Wallace, who is retiring after successfully leading the company for over 20 years.Magee joined Cority in 2012 and has served as the company's Chief Officer (CFO) since 2017. He has been a key part of the leadership team, guiding the company through consistent year-over-year growth and leading Cority's strategic acquisition strategy. Magee's leadership has driven the company to achieve best-in-class financial performance and industry accolades for its leading EHS and sustainability solutions.Wallace served as the company's CEO for over 20 years, managing the company through 19 consecutive years of profitability. He led the expansion of its product offering beyond Occupational Health to a full suite of EHS and sustainability solutions, a rebrand from Medgate to Cority in 2017, and the extension of the company's reach to global markets.“I am thrilled to hand over the reins to Ryan,” said Wallace.“He has been a critical part of our leadership team over the last 12 years, helping to scale the growth of the business while maintaining a solid financial infrastructure. I believe he is the right person to lead Cority into the next phase of growth.”Since Thoma Bravo's investment in 2019, Cority has strengthened its position as the leader of the enterprise EHS and sustainability software market with the ongoing expansion of CorityOne , its integrated, SaaS (software-as-a-service) platform. Described by independent research firm, Verdantix, as“arguably the most impactful development over the last two years,” CorityOne empowers businesses to make better decisions by connecting the breadth of Cority's best-in-class solutions with holistic data inputs and insights to maximize EHS and sustainability performance. Prominent customers using Cority's platform include Shell, Los Alamos National Laboratories (LANL), Volvo, Siemens Healthineers, NASA, Rio Tinto, and Eramet."Mark's visionary leadership has been a driving force behind Cority's success for over two decades, and we are grateful for his partnership," said Hudson Smith, partner at Thoma Bravo. "As we welcome Ryan into his new role as CEO, we are confident that his vision and expertise will continue to propel Cority forward, building on the strong foundation Mark has established. With Ryan at the helm, we are excited for Cority's next era of innovation and growth."Magee stated,“It is a privilege to lead Cority into this next chapter. With our customer-focused culture, the team is constantly developing new ways to bring more value to our customers. We are well-positioned to lead the market, setting new standards in EHS and sustainability software solutions while helping organizations make better decisions and reduce risk. I'm excited for what is to come.”About CorityCority gives every employee from the field to the boardroom the power to make a difference, reducing risks and creating a safer, healthier, and more sustainable world. For over 35 years, Cority's people-first software solutions have been built by EHS and sustainability experts who know the pressures businesses face. Time-tested, scalable, and configurable, CorityOne is the responsible business platform that combines datasets from across the organization to enable improved efficiencies, actionable insights, data-driven decisions, and more accurate reporting on performance. Trusted by over 1,400 organizations worldwide, Cority deeply cares about helping people work toward a better future for everyone. To learn more, visit .

