Sensus Healthcare Sells SRT System To Providence Swedish Hospital

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS ), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for oncological and non-oncological conditions, announces it has shipped an SRT system to Providence Swedish Hospital in Seattle. This sale represents the Company's latest success in generating interest in superficial radiotherapy (SRT) from community hospital oncology departments.

Christopher Loiselle, M.D., Medical Director of Radiation Oncology at Swedish Cancer Institute at Providence Swedish, said,“Sensus' SRT system is a state-of-the-art system for optimal treatment of skin cancers and other superficial conditions. We look forward to offering this non-invasive treatment in concert with our multi-disciplinary oncology and dermatology programs.”

Joe Sardano, chairman and chief executive officer of Sensus Healthcare, said,“Providence Swedish Hospital is a leader in Seattle and the Puget Sound area, and we are delighted their radiation oncology department has recognized the benefits of SRT for treating non-melanoma skin cancer and keloids. We have been working diligently to address the hospital sales opportunity and are receiving a growing number of inquiries from hospitals around the country as they consider making non-invasive skin cancer treatments available on an outpatient basis. Our SRT systems offer an ideal non-surgical, painless and cosmetically appealing option while also helping hospitals to improve resource utilization.”

About Providence Swedish

Providence Swedish has served the Puget Sound region since the first Providence hospital opened in Seattle in 1877 and the first Swedish hospital opened in 1910. The two organizations affiliated in 2012 and today comprise the largest healthcare delivery system in Western Washington, with 22,000 caregivers, eight hospitals and 244 clinics. A not-for-profit family of organizations, Providence Swedish provides more than $406 million in community benefit in the Puget Sound Region each year. The health system offers a comprehensive range of services and specialty and subspecialty care in a number of clinical areas, including cancer care, cardiovascular health, neurosciences, orthopedics, digestive health and women's and children's care.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a global pioneer in the development and delivery of non-invasive treatments for skin cancer and keloids. Leveraging its cutting-edge superficial radiotherapy (SRT and IG-SRT) technology, the company provides healthcare providers with a highly effective, patient-centric treatment platform. With a dedication to driving innovation in radiation oncology, Sensus Healthcare offers solutions that are safe, precise, and adaptable to a variety of clinical settings. For more information, please visit .

