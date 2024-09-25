Rajesh Kumar On 'Khet Khet Mein': Opportunity To Discover Different Techniques Of Farming

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Rajesh Kumar, currently hosting the farming reality show "Khet Khet Mein," has shared insights into his enriching experience in the world of agriculture. He describes the opportunity as a chance to expand his knowledge and discover various types of farms, innovative setups, and diverse farming techniques.

'Khet Khet Mein' dares to stand apart from the conventional content on the small screen.

Speaking about the show, he said: "This is the first farming reality show, and I've been part of farming for a good seven years. This was an opportunity to explore my knowledge, and discover different types of farms, farm setups, and techniques of farming. The concept is very unique because it's all about creating a 'farming reality' and that idea was very intriguing."

"I was also surprised and overwhelmed that Doordarshan took the initiative. This show could pave the way for many more farming reality shows, even on private channels. It's not only for television but could also be popular on OTT platforms,” he shared.

The 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' fame actor further said: "There's a lot of potential, and I'm grateful for the opportunity. The show will help farmers and viewers, even those not on the same level as farmers but at least those participating, like the social media influencers. These influencers, who were used to their kitchen gardens, were suddenly exposed to vast expanses of land and asked to do farming activities like ploughing, sowing, and more. It's meant to inspire youngsters to take up farming as a career. Though farming comes with hardships and failures, once you understand it, it can be a very fruitful career."

About the challenges that cropped up during the filming, Rajesh said: "Definitely, there were challenges. We shot in the heat, in open fields, not in a studio setup. Everything depended on nature. When the temperature reached 40 degrees, the shoot became difficult. We had to pause the shoot when there was a burnout. Nature threw many challenges our way.”

The show will be covering many new aspects of farming.

“Many new techniques have been covered, including horticulture, pearl farming, beekeeping, paradoxical farming, and shed net farming. There's also polyhouse farming and dairy farming. For example, there's a 27-year-old woman running a buffalo dairy farm near Satara. The show is full of unique techniques and ideas for farmers,” he concluded.

The show airs on Sunday on Doordarshan.