Century Communities Announces September Grand Opening In Henderson, NV

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Townes at Union Village to offer modern two-story townhomes near Henderson Hospital

HENDERSON, Nev., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS )-a top national homebuilder, leader in home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies and World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek-announced plans to host a Grand Opening event on Saturday, September 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for The Townes at Union Village, offering modern townhomes in a convenient location within walking distance of amenities like Henderson Hospital and Cowabunga Bay Water Park. Three model homes will be available for tour, showcasing two-story floor plans starting from the high $300s.

4-Plex Exterior Rendering | New Townhomes in Henderson, NV | The Townes at Union Village by Century Communities

"We're excited to unveil The Townes at Union Village, featuring an exceptional lineup of townhomes in a great location with quick access to amenities," said Division President Ryan Soucie. "Overall, we'll be bringing more than 80 townhomes to the area. We look forward to walking homebuyers through our model homes and helping them find their best fit."

More About The Townes at Union Village

Starting from the high $300s



Three model homes showcasing three two-story floor plans

2 to 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, up to 1,479 square feet

Granite countertops, birch cabinets,

tankless electric water heater, smart home features and more included

Walking trails, dog park and picnic areas Easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment via Highway 95 and I-215

Location:

1001 Gearus Place

Henderson, NV 89011

702.936.3020

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Nevada.

How it works:

Shop homes atCenturyCommunitiesClick "Buy Now" on any available homeFill out a quick Buy Online formElectronically submit an initial earnest money depositElectronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at .

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024-consecutively awarded for a second year-and Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding-including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

