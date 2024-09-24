Belarusian Yak-130 Fighter Jet Likely Breached Ukrainian Airspace

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to preliminary information, Yak-130 combat-training aircraft of the Belarusian Air Force crossed the border and breached Ukrainian airspace.

This was reported by the Belarusian Gayun monitoring channel, Ukrinform saw.

According to preliminary information, Yak-130 combat-training aircraft of the Air Force of the Republic of Belarus crossed the Ukraine-Belarus border. It happened around 14:28 near Diatlyk (in Belarusian Gomel region), the message reads.

Ukraine's Air Force also reported on Telegram: "The air target (not high-speed) on the border of Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions crossed the state border from the territory of Belarus, heading south."

An air alert was previously announced in Kyiv region and in a number of other regions.