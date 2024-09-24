Belarusian Yak-130 Fighter Jet Likely Breached Ukrainian Airspace
Date
9/24/2024 10:09:06 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to preliminary information, Yak-130 combat-training aircraft of the Belarusian Air Force crossed the border and breached Ukrainian airspace.
This was reported by the Belarusian Gayun monitoring channel, Ukrinform saw.
According to preliminary information, Yak-130 combat-training aircraft of the Air Force of the Republic of Belarus crossed the Ukraine-Belarus border. It happened around 14:28 near Diatlyk (in Belarusian Gomel region), the message reads.
Read also: MFA Ukraine warns Lukashenko about consequences
of his meeting wit
h Pushilin
Ukraine's Air Force also reported on Telegram: "The air target (not high-speed) on the border of Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions crossed the state border from the territory of Belarus, heading south."
An air alert was previously announced in Kyiv region and in a number of other regions.
MENAFN24092024000193011044ID1108709496
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.