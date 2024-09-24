Solitaire Grand Harvest Teams Up With 25 Words Or Less Game Show To Inspire Viewers Through Play

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The collaboration between Solitaire Grand Harvest and the hit word game show delivers engaging entertainment both on-air and in-game.

HERZLIYA, Israel, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Solitaire Grand Harvest, the #1 highest grossing Solitaire game in the

U.S.*, is excited to announce a new partnership with "25 Words or Less," the fast-paced word game show hosted by Meredith Vieira. This collaboration brings together two beloved forms of entertainment, offering fans of both the thrill of quick thinking and the relaxing enjoyment of solitaire.

Solitaire Grand Harvest

Through this partnership, players of "25 Words or Less" will be treated to a special game play round, during which the game show will offer a $250 bonus to players if their team correctly guesses the Solitaire Grand

Harvest-themed words. The partnership will run now through October 2025, encouraging players to enjoy their favorite solitaire game while also engaging with the wordplay excitement of "25 Words or Less."

Nir Korczak, Chief Marketing Officer at Playtika, shared:

"This strategic partnership with '25 Words or Less' represents a powerful alignment, merging two beloved games that captivate and challenge audiences. Solitaire Grand Harvest has always prioritized delivering an immersive and engaging experience, and this collaboration allows us to further extend our reach to players who seek both entertainment and mental challenge."

This venture is the second time Playtika, the mobile games pioneer and interactive entertainment leader, has joined forces with "25 Words or Less." In 2023, the game show partnered with Playtika's Slotomania for a similar fun filled bonus round for players of the show and at home.

Solitaire Grand Harvest is available to

download for free

on the App Store and Google Play (in app purchases available).

About Solitaire Grand Harvest®

Solitaire Grand Harvest is the top Solitaire game in the U.S.*, with hundreds of thousands of daily players across multiple platforms. Solitaire Grand Harvest, developed by Supertreat GmbH, allows its community to experience the fun side of farming as they grow and harvest crops, build and design their personal farm and progress through thousands of challenging Solitaire levels. The game provides high value content, and players are constantly exposed to new features and provided with the opportunity to connect with other members of the Solitaire Grand Harvest community online.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK ) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has employees across offices worldwide.

*According to App Annie, Solitaire Grand Harvest is the highest-grossing Solitaire game in the U.S. based on in-app purchases, from January 2023 – December 2023.

