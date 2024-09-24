Safeai Partners With RTI To Set A New Standard In Autonomous Solutions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This collaboration aims to leverage both companies' expertise to deliver a cutting-edge, integrated solution for autonomous operations

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SafeAI , a global leader in autonomous solutions for heavy equipment, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Real-Time Innovations (RTI ), the infrastructure software company for smart-world systems. This collaboration aims to integrate RTI's connectivity framework into SafeAI's autonomous systems, further advancing the capabilities and reliability of autonomous operations in the heavy equipment industry and beyond.



RTI Connext ®, based on the Data Distribution Standard (DDSTM) , is a robust software framework that facilitates real-time, distributed applications. Utilizing a publish-subscribe model, Connext minimizes unpredictability and ensures seamless communication between embedded and enterprise devices or nodes. This integration elevates SafeAI's autonomous technology by providing a reliable, high-performance connectivity layer for real-time data exchange and system operation.

SafeAI will integrate Connext with its autonomous technology as part of this partnership. It will leverage RTI's powerful admin console to monitor and manage real-time data, including the position and orientation of autonomous guided vehicles (AGVs) in dynamic environments. DDS effectively manages data readers and writers, providing comprehensive visibility into system performance and enhancing operational reliability.

In addition to the Connext integration, SafeAI is using Applied Intuition 's simulation tools to complement and accelerate the development process. Their simulation technology is instrumental in validating fleet automation, streamlining map integration, and generating critical training data for machine learning models. By simulating and refining motion planning and controls in virtual environments, SafeAI can rapidly iterate on autonomous scenarios, reduce the need for costly physical tests, and explore complex edge cases that are challenging to replicate in real-world settings. This simulation integration with Connext and SafeAI's autonomous solutions significantly enhances our ability to deliver faster, more reliable, cost-effective autonomous systems.

Bibhrajit Halder, Founder and CEO of SafeAI, commented on the partnership:“Our collaboration with RTI represents a significant step forward in optimizing the performance and reliability of autonomous systems. By integrating RTI's industry-leading connectivity solutions, we enhance operational efficiency and safety and reinforce our commitment to providing robust, scalable, autonomous solutions for the industry.”

The integration of Connext will also underscore SafeAI's capabilities as a certifiable Safety Element out of Context (SEooC). This certification is pivotal for companies developing safety cases, as it ensures an end-to-end chain of safety assurance. The successful integration with RTI's trusted framework highlights SafeAI's ability to seamlessly connect with third-party libraries and maintain high safety and performance standards.

“Autonomous vehicles powered by AI and vehicle telematics are moving the mining industry into the future,” said David Barnett, VP of Products & Markets for RTI.“RTI Connext brings continuous, highly reliable data connectivity to remote, challenging terrains. We're pleased to partner with SafeAI to enable autonomous functionality that brings unparalleled safety, efficiency, and scalability to next-generation mining vehicles.”

This strategic collaboration builds on SafeAI's commitment to advancing autonomous solutions through cutting-edge technology and industry partnerships. By combining SafeAI's expertise in autonomous systems with RTI's superior connectivity framework, the two companies are poised to set new standards for reliability and performance in the heavy equipment industry.

About RTI Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the infrastructure software company for smart-world systems. RTI Connext® is the world's leading software framework for intelligent distributed systems. Uniquely, Connext users can build systems that combine advanced sensing, fast control, and AI algorithms.

With 2,000 customer designs, RTI excels at getting customers to production. RTI software runs over 250 autonomous vehicle programs, supports dozens of automotive ADAS and software-defined architectures, controls the largest power plants in North America, integrates over 400 major defense programs, drives a new generation of MedTech systems and robotics, and underlies Canada's air traffic control and NASA's launch control systems.

RTI runs a smarter world.

RTI is the market leader in products compliant with the Data Distribution Service (DDSTM) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Silicon Valley, with regional offices in Colorado, Spain, and Singapore.

About SafeAI SafeAI is a global autonomous solutions provider for heavy equipment leaders focused on advancing modern industry. SafeAI retrofits heavy equipment for autonomous applications in mining and construction to serve a massive ecosystem of industry players with complex needs. SafeAI enables equipment owners to transform existing machines into self-operating robotic assets with aftermarket hardware, advanced, proprietary autonomous technology, and a scalable framework for deployment. SafeAI is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, and has offices in Perth, Australia, Tokyo, Japan; and Delhi, India. For more information, visit .

