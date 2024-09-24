ZEALUX Showcases Energy-Efficient HVAC Innovations At Interclima 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ZEALUX Showcases Energy-Efficient HVAC Innovations at Interclima-1

ZEALUX Showcases Energy-Efficient HVAC Innovations at Interclima-2

ZEALUX and Alsavo unveil innovative, energy-efficient HVAC solutions at Interclima 2024, driving sustainability and comfort for global markets.

GALLARGUES LE MONTUEUX, FRANCE, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- For over 20 years, ZEALUX ® Group has been dedicated to enhancing the quality of life through innovative heating, cooling, and ventilation solutions. By integrating with INVERBOOST fully inverter technology, ZEALUX delivers some of the most energy-efficient heating solutions for both residential and commercial buildings. As part of its mission toward carbon neutrality, ZEALUX prioritizes ecological conservation and sustainability, continuously developing products that contribute to global resource conservation and meet the evolving needs of its customers.ZEALUX's story of innovation began in 1999, from launching air conditioning products to becoming one of the top manufacturers of pool heat pumps and DC inverter air-to-water heat pumps in China. With a deep commitment to research and development, ZEALUX continues to lead the HVAC industry, offering cutting-edge solutions that promote sustainability and improve user comfort.Alsavo : A Subsidiary Focused on HVAC InnovationAs a subsidiary of ZEALUX® Group, Alsavo is an e-commerce platform that specializes in providing high-quality HVAC accessories, with a focus on energy efficiency and sustainability. With the strong backing of ZEALUX's 20+ years of expertise, Alsavo delivers innovative products that meet the diverse needs of customers worldwide, ensuring year-round comfort and optimal HVAC performance. Whether for home heating in winter or pool and spa maintenance in summer, Alsavo is committed to creating solutions that align with modern needs while reducing environmental impact.Interclima 2024: A Platform for InnovationAlsavo and ZEALUX will be showcasing their latest HVAC innovations at the Interclima 2024 exhibition in Paris, France, from September 30th to October 3rd. This prestigious event is a key platform for professionals in the HVAC sector to discover cutting-edge technologies and solutions. It provides an opportunity for Alsavo and ZEALUX to engage with industry partners, explore new collaborations, and present their most advanced energy-efficient products to a global audience.Visitors can find Alsavo and ZEALUX at Booth H3-P57, where they will introduce their latest innovations designed to meet the growing demand for sustainable and energy-efficient HVAC systems.Exhibition Name:InterclimaExhibition Time:2024-9-30 to 2024-10-3Exhibition Location:Paris, FranceBooth Number:H3-P57Featured Products at Interclima 2024ZEALUX HEAT 10iuGAs ZEALUX's latest monobloc heat pump model, the ZEALUX HEAT 10iuG is equipped with an advanced control system that acts as a central hub for smart home heating and hot water management. Designed to collect and analyze real-time data, this heat pump enables users to monitor and control their entire heating system through a user-friendly app. The ZEALUX HEAT 10iuG also offers intelligent speed control and multi-module cascade configurations, allowing it to seamlessly integrate with solar heating, auxiliary boilers, and floor heating systems. With its quiet operation and intelligent modes, this unit provides the ideal balance between comfort and energy savings.ZEALUX INVERBOOST XAH12Csi9The ZEALUX INVERBOOST XAH12Csi9 is an air-to-water heat pump that delivers A+++ efficiency, thanks to its hidden-screw aluminum cabinet and INVERBOOST technology. This heat pump offers low-noise operation and intelligent control systems, making it an energy-efficient solution for both residential and commercial settings.Zealux Wall Mounted Type Fan Coil Unit ZFC030Featuring brushless DC motors and intelligent control systems, the Zealux ZFC030 fan coil unit delivers up to 70% energy savings. With built-in Wi-Fi, this unit offers remote management capabilities, making it an excellent choice for both homes and businesses.INVERBOOST Hydro BoxThe INVERBOOST Hydro Box is a highly efficient water mixing station that maintains precise temperature control. It offers flexible monitoring and adjustments through an intuitive user interface, ensuring easy installation and operation in various applications.Inverter Dehumidifier XDH40iAlsavo's XDH40i dehumidifier is designed to reduce energy consumption by 50%. Its simple installation process and optional electric air heater make it a versatile choice for different climates and environments.ConclusionZEALUX and Alsavo's participation at Interclima 2024 showcases their commitment to providing energy-efficient HVAC solutions that meet the demands of a global market. Their innovative products, from intelligent heat pumps to advanced fan coil units, reflect their dedication to sustainability and user comfort. By attending this event, Alsavo and ZEALUX continue to lead the way in HVAC technology, shaping the future of energy-efficient living.

ZEALUX ELECTRIC LIMITED

ZEALUX GROUP

+86 20-86000676

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.