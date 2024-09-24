European Nations Snub Swiss-Made Weapons Over Ukraine Restrictions

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) European countries are increasingly avoiding or halting arms purchases from Switzerland, chafing at restrictions linked to the country's neutrality. A case involving Germany is stirring controversy in Switzerland.





Germany and Switzerland have close political and economic ties. The neighbouring nations largely share the same values. Germany is also the largest buyer of Swiss weapons, ammunition and other military-grade goods.

However, Germany has now decided to exclude Swiss companies from certain military procurement contracts. As the French-language newspaper Le TempsExternal link first reported, a letter to that effect was received by the Federal Office for Defence Procurement, armasuisse. This has raised alarm among defence companies, with politicians from all parties expressing their anger at the German decision, which they claim does not respect the country's neutrality and democratic process.

The message from Germany is clear: Switzerland is no longer considered a reliable partner since it prohibited Germany from passing Swiss-made arms to Ukraine. Here are the key points behind this unfolding drama.

How did Germany signal its refusal to take Swiss-made military technology?

Drones have become the fastest-evolving military technology. In the Russia-Ukraine war, they are used in every conceivable way, drastically transforming warfare.

Since drones also offer new reconnaissance capabilities, significant investments are being made in new camouflage technologies. One example is multispectral camouflage nets, which hinder not only visual detection but also radar and thermal imaging. The German Armed Forces would like to purchase 100,000 of these nets.

The substantive order sparked the interest of a Swiss company during the bidding phase. However, upon inquiry, the Swiss company was informed that companies from the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) – which includes Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein – are not allowed to participate.

When armasuisse inquired further, it received a letter confirming the German position. According to armasuisse director Urs Loher, this is a clear signal that Switzerland is no longer seen as“reliable” in Germany. In the German parliament, the term“Swiss Free” is reportedly being used alongside“China Free,” a catch phrase for minimising security risks, according to Swiss German newspaper NZZ.