US Secret Service permits multiple failures prior to Trump shooting

(MENAFN) An internal review has identified various “operational and communications failures” within the United States Secret Service that enabled a gunman to shoot at former President Donald during a campaign rally in July.



While addressing a crowd in Butler, Pennsylvania, Trump narrowly escaped injury when a bullet from approximately 150 meters away grazed his ear. The shooter, identified as 21-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, fired from an unguarded rooftop, resulting in the death of one rally attendee and injuries to two others before being killed by a sniper.



After the incident, it was revealed that local police had seen Crooks using a range-finder an hour prior to the shooting and had shared a photo with Secret Service agents. The agents observed the gunman on the rooftop twenty minutes before the shooting but did not take any action until the first shots were fired.



A preliminary report released on Friday indicated that the Secret Service emphasized the responsibility of local police for securing the rooftop in question. However, the report noted that the officers assigned to monitor that area had no communication with the Secret Service.

