Investornewsbreaks Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) Unveils Market's Most Efficient, Powerful Inboard Electric Motor System

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ: VMAR) , a pioneer in electric marine propulsion, has announced the launch of its revolutionary E-Motion(TM) 180e Inboard electric motor system. The most efficient and powerful inboard electric motor system on the market, the E-Motion 180e Inboard electric motor system incorporates 95% of the components from VMAR's highly successful E-Motion(TM) outboard motor and delivers a continuous 180 horsepower at the propeller. The company plans to unveil the E-Motion 180e Inboard at next month's IBEX International Boat Show, slated for Oct. 2, 2024.

“The E-Motion 180e Inboard leverages the expertise we've built since 2015, starting with our work on inboard electric propulsion in the Bruce22 model,” said CEO of Vision Marine Technologies Alexandre Mongeon in the press release.“The solid foundation of our E-Motion outboard system, developed from this inboard experience, ensures the reliability and efficiency of our new inboard offering. The E-Motion 180e Inboard brings the same tested and proven technology to a broader range of vessels, reaffirming our commitment to advancing electric propulsion in the marine industry.”

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies epitomizes the marine industry's shift toward electric propulsion, offering the pioneering E-Motion(TM) outboard powertrain system. This innovative technology represents a significant leap forward in marine propulsion, combining advanced battery packs, inverters and high-efficiency motors with proprietary software and assembly techniques. Vision Marine's commitment to ecofriendly electric powerboats is reshaping the recreational boating experience, offering higher speeds, longer ranges and smoother rides than traditional internal combustion engine boats. With a focus on design, innovation and craftsmanship, Vision Marine continues to redefine recreational boating for a more sustainable future. For more information about the company, please visit .

