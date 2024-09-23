Doig River First Nation And Enbridge Answer The Question: What's In A Name?

(MENAFN- 3BL) The steady, rhythmic beating of drums echoed far and wide Tuesday as about 75 people gathered within the Doig River First Nation community center.

The Doig River Drummers, a group deeply respected for their role as cultural guardians, ushered in a historic occasion-the naming of one of Enbridge's proposed compressor stations on its BC natural system to“Wǫchiigii.”

Wǫchiigii, pronounced“whoa-chee-gee,” means Peace River in the Dane-zaa Záágéʔ, or Beaver, language, and is a fitting tribute to the land where Compressor Station 1B is to be built, about 5 kilometres south of Taylor, BC.

The name was chosen by Doig River First Nation after engaging with Enbridge on a proposed natural gas expansion project, the Aspen Point Program, in northern British Columbia. CS-1B Wǫchiigii honours the cultural heritage and traditions of the Indigenous people in the area, and also symbolizes Enbridge's commitment to building a stronger relationship with Indigenous groups across the province.

Doig River First Nation Chief Trevor Makadahay-along with Enbridge's vice president of Canadian gas transmission Steve Elliott and Aspen Point Program project lead Dave Challoner-led a ribbon-cutting ceremony unveiling CS-1B Wǫchiigii at the Doig River First Nation community, located about 100 km northeast of Fort St. John. In attendance were Doig River First Nation's Chief, Council, administration and community members; Enbridge representatives; and leaders of nearby municipalities.

“The Dane-zaa People have lived along the Peace River for over 12,000 years which they referred to as Wǫchiigii (Peace River). Among the rivers and valleys, the Beaver people were able to find harmony in nature, establish good governance, and maintain peaceful coexistence with neighbors and newcomers alike,” said Chief Makadahay, asked what the name meant to the Doig River community.

The naming of CS-1B Wǫchiigii represents more than just a ceremonial milestone. It reflects a broader shift in how the industry and the government are approaching reconciliation with Indigenous communities .

“We are proud to carry the first Dane-zaa name along our natural gas pipeline system in BC,” said Elliott.“This name not only honours the traditional land and cultural heritage of Indigenous people, it represents our ongoing effort to build stronger relationships with Doig River First Nation and other Indigenous groups across the province.”

Across BC, there is an increasing recognition of the importance of Indigenous collaboration and partnership. Enbridge, guided by its Indigenous Reconciliation Action Plan , is committed to taking action on ways to build stronger relationships with Indigenous communities and exploring opportunities to maximize economic inclusion and benefits.

CS-1B Wǫchiigii is part of the Aspen Point Program, a proposed expansion of the northern section of Enbridge's Westcoast natural gas pipeline system in BC.

“For the past two years, we have worked with Indigenous Nations and local communities in northern BC in the planning and development of work on this project. We look forward to continuing that work throughout its construction and ongoing operation,” said Challoner.

This project is needed to meet regional demand for natural gas, and is currently undergoing a regulatory review process. If approved, construction is expected to start in the first quarter of 2025, with an in-service target date of the fourth quarter of 2026.