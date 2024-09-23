PM Modi Departs For India From New York: Summing Up 'Successful & Substantial' 3-Day US Visit In 5 Points

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Narendra Modi emplaned for New Delhi from New York after wrapping up his 'successful and substantial' three-day visit to the United States on Monday night (US time). Modi attended the Quad Leaders' meeting, an overwhelming Indian community event and addressed the 'Summit of the Future' at the UN General Assembly during the trip.

Modi also held bilateral meetings with his Japanese and Australian counterparts on the sidelines of the Quad Summit and exchanged views to deepen bilateral cooperation further for mutual benefits and the 'peace, stability, and prosperity' of the Indo-Pacific region.

"PM @narendramodi emplanes for New Delhi after concluding a successful and substantial visit to the USA," the Ministry of External Affair spokesperson said in a post on X.

Quad Leaders' Summit

Modi arrived in the US on Friday and attended the Quad Leaders' meeting in Wilmington, Delaware on the first day. Hosted by President Joe Biden, the Quad Leaders' Summit was organised in his hometown Wilmington, Delaware. It was attended by Prime Minister Modi , Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia, and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan.

| Google CEO Sundar Pichai says, 'PM Modi asked to make sure AI benefits India!'

Biden also hosted Modi for a bilateral meeting in his home. Biden welcomed the progress made towards India sealing procurement of 31 long-endurance MQ-9B armed drones from American defence major General Atomics, as he and Prime Minister Modi vowed to boost reciprocal supply of military hardware between the two sides during the bilateral meeting.

A very special feature of the bilateral meeting was the return of 297 antiquities to India, a few of which were on display at Biden's residence during the meeting.