Atticus Publishing Presents Jenny C. Cohen's Inspirational New Book Outside In Recovery

"A Survivor's Guide to Reclaiming Body and Soul Through the Healing Power of Dance"

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Atticus Publishing proudly presents the Outside In Recovery: Dancing My Way Back to My Self After Breast Cancer by Jenny C. Cohen , an empowering guide for breast cancer survivors looking to reconnect with their bodies and rediscover their joy for life. In this heartfelt book, Cohen shares her personal journey of recovery, introducing readers to her unique D.I.S.C.O.V.E.R. Process-a transformational method that helps survivors become thrivers.Outside In Recovery is an essential read for anyone who feels disconnected from their body and life after breast cancer treatment. Through Cohen's innovative approach, readers learn how to regain trust in their post-cancer bodies, uncover buried emotions, and harness the power of movement for healing. Cohen's message is clear: healing is possible, and through the D.I.S.C.O.V.E.R. Process, survivors can embrace their bodies, scars and all, while creating a new normal filled with joy and purpose.Jenny C. Cohen is a trailblazer in the healing arts, using dance as a powerful tool for emotional and physical recovery through her renowned Dance to Heal program and podcast. A breast cancer survivor herself, Cohen brings a wealth of personal experience to her work, advocating for emotional fitness and the end of chronic over-busyness through her Outside In MasteryTM approach. Her journey, which spans from Taiwan to the U.S., gives her a global perspective on well-being and resilience.Cohen is a multi-time #1 international bestselling author, an award-winning performer known as Aaliyah Jenny, and holds a Master's Degree in Occupational Therapy. She boasts a wide array of certifications, including Datura Style Dance, YOGABODY, WERQ, Pound Fit, and Sharqui Workout, alongside transformational coaching and evolved NLP expertise.In addition to her personal accomplishments, Cohen's Dance To Heal Podcast has been recognized on Feedspot's Top 70 Cancer Survivor Podcasts list, and she received the International Impact Book Award for Inspiration and Personal Transformation in both 2023 and 2024. Cohen's inspiring work has been featured in outlets such as SD Voyager, NBC15, and The Times Herald Record.Cohen was motivated to write Outside In Recovery after struggling to feel safe and connected in her own body post-treatment. She recognized that many survivors experience similar challenges and wanted to offer a solution. Her goal is to help others move beyond survival and step into a thriving, vibrant life. This book is her contribution to a community of warriors looking to reclaim themselves after breast cancer.Outside In Recovery is a lifeline for those struggling to recognize themselves after cancer treatment. Readers who feel disconnected from their bodies and isolated in their experiences will find solace and guidance in Cohen's D.I.S.C.O.V.E.R. Process. The book teaches survivors how to:.Feel safe and secure in their bodies, no matter what challenges the day brings.Incorporate healing movement into daily routines.Uncover and release buried emotions, like anger, that may hinder recovery.Identify subconscious blocks preventing full healing.Align their new life with their post-cancer bodies and embrace them, scars includedWith compassion and wisdom, Cohen leads readers through the emotional and physical hurdles of recovery, helping them reclaim their sense of self and thrive in their new normal.Atticus Publishing is a leading independent publishing house dedicated to uplifting voices that inspire personal transformation, healing, and resilience. Through a carefully curated selection of works, Atticus Publishing seeks to empower readers to overcome challenges and embrace their fullest potential.

