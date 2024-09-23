Minimum Unemployment Benefit To Increase To UAH 3,000 From October 1

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) From October 1, the amount of the minimum unemployment benefit will increase by UAH 500 to UAH 3,000.

Member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Policy Nina Yuzhanina reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

"From October 1, 2024, the minimum amount of unemployment benefit will increase by UAH

500 – from UAH

2,500 to UAH

3,000," the post reads.

According to Yuzhanina, the decision, adopted at the Board meeting of the Compulsory State Social Insurance Fund of Ukraine, will apply to persons who have at least 7 months of pension insurance record in the last 12 months, as well as to registered internally displaced persons.

For people without insurance record, the amount of benefit will remain at the level of UAH

1,500.

As reported, in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On Compulsory State Social Insurance in Case of Unemployment" during the martial law, the duration of unemployment benefits cannot exceed 90 calendar days. The maximum amount of payments is set at the level of the minimum wage.