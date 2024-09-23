Egypt, Somalia, Eritrea Foreign Ministers Meet At UNGA, Stress Shared Interests

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) NEW YORK – Egypt's Foreign Badr Abdelatty met with his counterparts from Somalia and Eritrea, Ahmed Mu'alim Fiqi and Osman Saleh respectively, in a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The Egyptian Foreign spokesperson, Ambassador Tamim Khalaaf, stated that the meeting underscored the high-level coordination and will of the three countries to achieve shared goals and interests. The ministers also emphasized the need to maintain stability in the region and respect Somalia's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity. They agreed to continue close coordination and cooperation on issues of mutual interest in the coming period, building upon the strong bonds of brotherhood and friendship between their people and governments, as well as their shared perspectives and positions.

This trilateral meeting comes after Egypt's Foreign Minister Abdelatty and the Head of the General Intelligence Service, Abbas Kamel, visited Eritrea in September and met with President Afwerki . During their meeting, both sides agreed on the importance of intensifying efforts and continuing consultations to achieve stability in Sudan and support its national institutions. They also emphasized the importance of preserving the unity of Somalia and its sovereignty over its entire territory.

During the meeting, Kamel and Abdelatty delivered a message from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi to President Afwerki, focusing on strengthening and developing bilateral relations between the two countries in all areas, as well as discussing regional political and security developments.