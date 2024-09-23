Dubai Health Authority Announces Over 350 Job Opportunities In Medical Sector

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 23 September 2024:

The Dubai Authority (DHA) has announced the availability of more than 350 job opportunities in the healthcare sector, aimed at employing Emirati citizens across health, medical, technical, and administrative specialisations, as part of its localisation strategy.

Dr Marwan Al Mulla, CEO of Health Regulation Sector at the DHA , stated that details of the vacancies and other educational and employment opportunities will be accessible at the ' Mawaheb

' stand, organised by the authority from 24 to 26 September as part of the

Ru'ya Careers UAE 2024

event at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The initiative aims to encourage citizens to pursue healthcare specialisations and support the private healthcare sector in its localisation efforts.

Dr Al Mulla affirmed that the DHA is committed to prioritising Emirati expertise and competencies, working to broaden employment opportunities for citizens. He noted a significant response from the private healthcare sector in Dubai to the goals and requirements of the DHA's localisation policy, which is enhancing job prospects across various specialisations and enabling the sector to incorporate local talents and expertise.

He elaborated that the authority launched this initiative a year ago, organised by the Department of Medical Education and Research, as part of a series of innovative initiatives designed to provide specialised employment opportunities for Emirati cadres. This initiative aims to facilitate their participation in improving the quality of the healthcare system and contribute to its ongoing development, supporting Dubai's aspirations for sustainable health.

Dr Al Mulla added that the execution of the initiative will centre around the 'Mawaheb' exhibition, which will be hosted within the Ru'ya Careers 2024 exhibition- a leading initiative for youth employment and empowerment. This exhibition will connect numerous healthcare institutions in Dubai with Emirati talents and graduates of the authority's medical and sciences scholarship programme, alongside graduates from various healthcare disciplines including nursing, radiology, laboratory sciences, pharmacy, physiotherapy, health insurance, biomedical engineering, psychology, and other administrative fields.

Dr. Wadeia Mohammad Sharif, Director of Medical Education and Research Department (MERD) at the DHA stated that 24 healthcare institutions are set to participate in the Mawaheb exhibition, emphasising that this level of participation reflects the fruitful collaboration between the authority and the private healthcare sector in Dubai.

She noted that the exhibition will span three days and will offer over 350 job opportunities in various health and administrative specialisations. In addition, memorandums of understanding will be signed, and awareness workshops addressing diverse medical and administrative topics will be conducted to enable Emirati cadres to enter the workforce.