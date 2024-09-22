Uzbekistan And Turkmenistan Presidents Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Relations
Date
9/22/2024 8:09:06 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Presidents of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, Shavkat
Mirziyoyev and Serdar Berdimuhamedov, held a telephone conversation
to discuss further development and strengthening of relations
between their two countries, Azernews reports
citing the press service of the leader of Uzbekistan.
During the call, Shavkat Mirziyoyev sincerely congratulated the
President of Turkmenistan on his birthday, wishing him good health,
prosperity, and success, as well as peace and prosperity for the
fraternal Turkmen people.
The leaders addressed issues related to the strategic
partnership between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, noting the
importance of intensive political dialogue and fruitful
inter-departmental contacts, including the activities of the
Intergovernmental Commission.
They highlighted the increase in mutual trade turnover and the
deepening cooperation in energy, transport, and
cultural-humanitarian exchanges.
The heads of state also reviewed current aspects of the regional
agenda and the schedule of joint activities.
MENAFN22092024000195011045ID1108701002
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.