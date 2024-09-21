Amir Sends Congratulations To Governor-General Of Belize
9/21/2024 5:24:26 AM
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of congratulations to Governor-General of Belize HE Froyla Tzalam, on the occasion of her country's Independence Day.
