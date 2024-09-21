Fix First Launches Affordable DIY Defect Check Service (Btodefectcheck) For BTO Homeowners

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) BTOdefectcheck launches a $20 DIY BTO defect check, offering a 30-minute face-to-face session to empower in inspecting their new homes.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fix First Pte Ltd, a trusted handyman company behind BTOdefectcheck, is proud to announce the launch of its new $20 DIY Defect Check service. This innovative offering is designed to empower homeowners to take control of the BTO defect check process, providing them with the necessary tools, knowledge, and guidance to complete a comprehensive defect check on their own.For just $20, Fix First will send a professional handyman to spend 30 minutes face-to-face with homeowners, demonstrating the essential tools and providing a thorough checklist for conducting the defect check. The nominal fee is designed to cover the transportation costs of the handyman, ensuring accessibility for homeowners across Singapore."We believe that every homeowner should feel empowered to inspect and understand their new BTO home," said a spokesperson for Fix First. "Our goal is to provide individuals with the confidence and resources they need to perform their own defect checks, promoting a deeper sense of ownership and understanding of their new living space."Beyond the initial session, BTOdefectcheck offers ongoing support, allowing customers to contact the team for further guidance or clarification as they navigate the defect check process. This service offers a cost-effective and educational approach for new homeowners who prefer a hands-on role in inspecting their homes.Fix First's DIY Defect Check service is available now through BTOdefectcheck. To learn more or book a session, visit the website or contact the company directly. For more guides on BSC joint inspection or how to on your utilities, you may find more on the company website.About Fix First: Fix First is a leading handyman service in Singapore, specialising in BTO defect checks, racks and home maintenance. With a mission to empower homeowners and provide affordable, reliable services, Fix First continues to innovate within the home improvement space.

