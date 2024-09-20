Von Der Leyen Arrives In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) European Commission Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen has arrived in the Ukrainian capital.

She announced this on the social X , Ukrinform reports.

"My 8th visit to Kyiv comes as the heating season starts soon, and Russia keeps targeting infrastructure. We will help Ukraine in its brave efforts," she wrote.

She added that she had come to Kyiv to discuss Europe's support, "from winter preparedness to defense, to accession and progress on the G7 loans."

Photo: Ursula von der Leyen / X