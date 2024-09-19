Maharashtra Inaugurates State's First Semiconductor Manufacturing OSAT Plant In Navi Mumbai

(MENAFN- KNN India) Mumbai, Sep 19, (KNN) Maharashtra took a major leap in the sector with the inauguration of the state's first OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) in Navi Mumbai.

Chief Eknath Shinde, along with senior state officials and prominent figures, led the ceremony on Wednesday.

The plant, set up by RRP Ltd., aims to reduce India's dependency on imported semiconductor chips, a critical component in modern electronic devices.

RRP Electronics Ltd., a company backed by legend Sachin Tendulkar, has invested Rs 12,035 crore in this state-of-the-art facility, marking the beginning of a substantial Rs 36,573 crore overall project.

In attendance at the event were Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Industries Minister Uday Samant, RRP Electronics Chairman Rajendra Chodankar, and renowned energy expert Anil Kakodkar.

Speaking at the inauguration, Chief Minister Shinde emphasized the strategic importance of semiconductor manufacturing.“This OSAT unit will employ around 400 people, and RRP is planning an additional investment of Rs 24,538 crore.

These chips are critical in meeting the growing demand for smaller, more efficient, and faster electronic devices,” Shinde said. In a lighter moment, he lauded Tendulkar's involvement, humorously noting,“Sachin is the God of cricket. From the pitch to chips, we didn't realise when he made the switch. On the pitch, there's an umpire, but here, the chip needs a conductor.”

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis highlighted the significance of domestic chip manufacturing, drawing lessons from the pandemic-induced supply chain disruptions.

"The need for self-reliance became clear when the global semiconductor supply was compromised, forcing us to depend on nations like China.

Maharashtra is proud to lead the way with its semiconductor policy and ecosystem. Today marks the start of a new revolution in the technology sector, and soon the world will use chips made in India.”

RRP Electronics has secured key technology partnerships with Israel and Spain, alongside a strategic agreement with ST Micro Electronics, jointly owned by Italy and France.

With the completion of the OSAT plant, the company is set to embark on the next phase of its ambitious project - establishing a FAB manufacturing unit for chip production in Maharashtra.

(KNN Bureau)