1858 Capital Partners Advises SEARCH Inc. On Its Sale To Contract Land Staff (CLS), A Portfolio Company Of Sentinel Capital Partners

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WINTER PARK, Fla., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 1858 Capital Partners , a middle-market M&A advisory firm, is pleased to announce the successful of Southeastern Archaeological Research, (SEARCH), by Contract Land Staff (CLS), a Portfolio Company of Sentinel Capital Partners .

1858 Capital Partners served as the exclusive advisor to SEARCH on the transaction. 1858 Capital Partners was led by Managing Director David Simon , along with Vice Presidents Adam McKinnon and Tom Harrington .



Founded in 1993, SEARCH is the premier, global leader in professional archaeology, maritime archaeology, and the full spectrum of cultural resource management. Through decades of leadership, SEARCH has amassed the largest concentration of talent in the industry with hundreds of highly credentialed professionals that have executed critical projects on every continent and in every ocean. By integrating science, technology, and creativity, the Company harnesses the power of the past to advance the projects, places, and people they serve.

Dr. Anne V. Stokes , CEO and Founder of SEARCH, stated, "The 1858 team was exceptional to work with. From day one, Dave, Adam, Tom and Chris worked tirelessly alongside us, providing the guidance, support and creativity required to successfully achieve Closing. As a result, 1858 found us the perfect partner in CLS. We are thrilled to be part of the CLS family of companies and continuing to grow SEARCH as the global leader in cultural resource services."



David Simon, Managing Director at 1858 Capital Partners, said, "The opportunity to work with Anne and her team at SEARCH has been a genuine privilege. We are proud to have been a part of bringing SEARCH and CLS together to accomplish the goals set by our client and allowing the SEARCH legacy of great work to continue within a dynamic and growing family of companies."

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About 1858 Capital Partners

Based in Winter Park, Florida, 1858 Capital Partners, LLC ("1858") specializes in Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) and Principal Investments. With a focus on the middle market, 1858 utilizes its vast network, internal resources, and the latest technology, to attain successful transactions. The team at 1858 consists of seasoned M&A professionals with broad experience as operators, principal investors, sell side advisors, lenders, and legal counsel. Unlike traditional investment banks, 1858 was formed with a community banking model in mind. 1858's capitalization, partners and Board consist of Florida business leaders.

For more information about 1858 Capital Partners, visit .

About SEARCH Inc.

SEARCH is the largest cultural resource management (CRM) firm in the United States and has the largest maritime archaeology program in the world, specializing in the full spectrum of cultural heritage services. SEARCH operates across 45 markets, regional, and service sectors. Since 1993, SEARCH has completed more than 5,000 commercial and government projects in 48 US states, 6 US territories, and 39 countries spanning 7 continents and 4 oceans.

For more information about SEARCH, visit .

About CLS

Contract Land Staff, LLC, founded in 1985, is one of the largest independent providers of land and infrastructure consulting services and related activities in North America. CLS's services include a combination of land and infrastructure management solutions, such as right-of-way acquisition, civil and environmental surveys, cultural resource management, civil engineering and design, appraisal, environmental planning, and real estate administration services. CLS serves clients in utility, renewable energy, electric transmission and distribution, rail, public infrastructure, solar and wind generation, and telecommunications.



For more information about CLS, visit .



About Sentinel Capital Partners

Sentinel invests in midmarket businesses in the United States and Canada. Sentinel targets the business services, consumer, healthcare services, and industrial sectors and invests in management buyouts, recapitalizations, corporate carveouts, going-private transactions, and non-control senior equity and debt securities of established businesses.

For more information about Sentinel Capital Partners, visit

.

SOURCE 1858 Capital Partners

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED