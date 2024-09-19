Ukrainian Drone Strike Hits Russian Arsenal, Triggers 'Small Earthquake'

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Local reported that Ukraine carried out a drone attack on a Russian arsenal in the Tver region, northwest of Moscow, on Wednesday. Seismographic agencies registered a“small earthquake” following the explosion in the area.

On Wednesday night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a message stating,“Last night, a significant result was achieved on Russian soil, and such actions weaken the enemy. I thank all those involved; this precision is truly inspiring.”

A source from Ukraine's security service told Reuters that the drone strike destroyed a warehouse containing missiles, guided bombs, and artillery ammunition.

Yuri Podolyaka, a pro-Russian Ukrainian-born military blogger, confirmed that the attack targeted an ammunition depot in the Toropets area, saying,“Everything that can burn is burning.”

Igor Rudnya, the governor of the Tver region, later said Ukrainian drones were shot down, resulting in a fire, but did not comment on the cause. He mentioned that the fire had been extinguished and residents, who had been evacuated, were allowed to return home, adding that there were no casualties.

Images and videos shared on social media showed large flames erupting from the site amid multiple explosions. The location of the explosion is about 380 kilometers from the Kremlin in Moscow.

NASA's satellites also detected intense heat from the explosion site, covering an area of around 14 square kilometers, during the early hours.

In recent times, missile and drone attacks between Kyiv and Moscow have escalated. Russia frequently targets parts of Ukraine, including Kyiv, with missile strikes, while Ukraine retaliates with drone attacks on Russian territory.

The increasing frequency of such attacks between the two nations indicates a growing escalation in hostilities. The ongoing conflict poses significant risks of further destabilization and broader regional consequences.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram