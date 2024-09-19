عربي


Cyprus FM Meets Qatar's Envoy

9/19/2024 3:02:34 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus H E Dr. Constantinos Kombos met Ambassador of Qatar to Cyprus H E Youssef Sultan Laram. The meeting discussed bilateral cooperation and relations.

