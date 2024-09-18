Dr. Linda Chan Named Endowed Chair At Memorialcare Saddleback Medical Center

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center

has announced its inaugural Foundation Endowed Chair, Dr. Linda Chan, medical director of radiation oncology at MemorialCare Cancer Institute at Saddleback Medical Center. The MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center Foundation has established the Endowed Chair Program as an important milestone in the 50-year history of the hospital, increasing the impact of philanthropy to positively impact patient care.

Endowed chairs are typically named for a single donor family, but this Foundation Endowed Chair represents the impact of thousands of Foundation donors over 50 years, and the earnings from this

$1 million endowment will empower the chair holder to develop dynamic, hospital-based programs that benefit patients.

"We are immensely proud to honor Dr. Chan as the inaugural Foundation Endowed Chair in recognition of her exemplary achievements and dedication to advancing medical excellence," says Christy Ward, president, MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center Foundation. "As we celebrate this momentous occasion, it reinforces the power of donors to fuel innovation, education, and the well-being of our community."

Dr. Chan, in partnership with program leaders, will use the Foundation Endowed Chair funds to invest in revolutionary technology and clinical program expansion, and provide education to patients within the south Orange County community to ensure a healthier future.

"Dr. Chan has always been dedicated to identifying the best, most effective treatments of cancer," says Marcia Manker, CEO, MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center. "While she is a phenomenal radiation oncologist, her work in cancer research transcends programmatic growth and development and is deeply tied to our mission. In addition, her commitment to excellence as a physician partner allows us to collectively focus on providing high-quality, compassionate care to the community we serve."

On Sept. 17 the Foundation hosted an Investiture Ceremony, with physicians formally processing in together in their white coats, to recognize Dr. Linda Chan as the chair holder. White coat ceremonies are typically reserved as a rite of passage that marks the transition of medical students into the clinical phase of their studies and the medical profession. For Dr. Chan, this white coat ceremony honored her work and dedication to providing exceptional care to the community.

"I am so honored and humbled to be recognized by the Saddleback Medical Center Foundation Board of Directors, our executive leadership team, and my colleagues," says Linda Chan, M.D. , medical director, Radiation Oncology, Saddleback Medical Center. "This Endowment emphasizes the commitment of our Board and our leadership to advancing personalized cancer care. The funds will support innovative research challenging established dogma in our quest for optimal cancer care.

I appreciate that Saddleback Medical Center wants to take the next step forward in transformational medicine."

Originally from Orange County, Dr. Chan obtained her medical doctorate from Harvard Medical School. She did research at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Department of Radiation Oncology, under an NIH Cancer Research Fellowship and Grunebaum Cancer Fellowship. Dr. Chan has authored multiple scientific publications on breast cancer, prostate cancer, and the molecular markers used to diagnose and track cancer. She also works on several committees of national health care policy, both through the American Society of Radiation Oncologists and the American College of Radiology.

About Saddleback Medical Center Foundation

Saddleback Medical Center Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, raises philanthropic support for MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center, a community-based, nonprofit hospital. The generous support of donors enables Saddleback Medical Center Foundation to support the medical center's leading edge health care, technology and medical expertise, as well as provide programs and services for the community. To learn more about supporting Saddleback Medical Center through the Foundation, please call (949) 452-3724 or go to memorialcare/smcf.

About MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center

MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center is a member of MemorialCare, a not-for-profit, integrated healthcare delivery system – proudly serving the residents of South Orange County for 50 years. Centers of Excellence include cancer, heart, orthopedics, spine, neurosciences, gastroenterology, emergency and critical care, breast health, imaging, women's health, obstetrics, geriatrics, and minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgery. Saddleback Medical Center received

U.S. News & World Report

high-performance rankings for cardiology, diabetes, knee replacement, and stroke to name a few. It also was named among Healthgrades America's 250 Best Hospitals, Top 50 U.S. Cardiovascular Hospitals and received Magnet Nursing Excellence designation. In addition, it is a certified geriatric ED Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center and holds Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation. Currently, Saddleback is building the first of its kind Women's Health pavilion bringing women's specialty care under one roof, set to open in Fall 2024. To learn more,

visit memorialcare/saddleback .

SOURCE MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center

