An Olive Branch? Here's Why King Charles & Prince William Project 'Interested In Peace' Message To Harry

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Royal family's wishes for Prince Harry's 40th birthday may have "projected" a positive image for the Duke of Sussex, but according to The Royal Observer, it may be done by King Charles II and heir to the throne, Prince William to "protect themselves" from potential future accusations.

“The warmer that the royal family is to Harry, the more they protect themselves from any future by him,” royal correspondent Jack Royston told an outlet.

Royston reasoned, saying that because King Charles II and Prince William are nice to Harry, and are showing themselves as a side that's interested in peace, while he keeps attacking them, he will destroy himself.

“He will only destroy his own reputation and not just in Britain, but in America too,” he said. After 'Spare' came out, the royal correspondent highlighted, they had a massive crash in their popularity in America.

Prince Harry, the fifth in line to the throne, earned millions of dollars for his 2023 memoir, but despite monetary riches, one biographer felt that the rebel Duke is“paying” the ultimate price for penning the tell-all.

"I think what people really dislike is he dissed his family," royal author Ingrid Seward said adding that“he's paid for it and is paying for it still.”

Shortly before the "incendiary" autobiography had hit the shelves, Prince Harry had told Anderson Cooper that none of anything he wrote was ever intended to hurt his family.

According to the report, Prince William and Prince Harry allegedly haven't spoken a word to one another privately since Queen Elizabeth II 's funeral nearly two years ago.

It is said that Harry's disparaging remarks against the future king, his wife, Kate, Princess of Wales, and sharing personal details about other senior royals are "of course," a few of the reasons why.

"He doesn't speak to his family, doesn't speak to his brother, has never met Meghan 's father. I mean, it is very strange. Is Meghan ashamed of her father? Why hasn't Harry met him?" the royal expert observed.

"It's this sort of distancing from family, people find that very alienating. It's quite the opposite of what William and Kate were showing in their most recent video," she said.