Over 1.16 Lakh Solar Panels Installed On Vadodara Canals Generate 29.51 Million Units Of Energy

(MENAFN- IANS) Vadodara, Sep 18 (IANS) Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited has generated 29.51 million units of clean electricity by installing solar panels along a 13-kilometre stretch of the Narmada canal in Vadodara district, as per official data.

The solar panels, installed at strategic locations such as Sama, Nimeta, and Raval, are part of a larger 35 MW solar power project.

A total of 1,16,366 panels have been set up, significantly boosting the state's clean output.

"This solar initiative reduces Gujarat's reliance on traditional energy sources and contributes to a sustainable future by capitalising on the abundant sunlight available in the region. Since its inception in 2015, the solar project at Sama Canal has installed 33,816 panels along a 3.6 km stretch. These panels, supported by a 1,600-tonne modular structure, are placed 22 metres above the canal and connected to 14 inverters and two transformers. The 10 MW facility has become a popular point of interest for citizens entering Vadodara from Dumad. Over the past decade, this segment alone has produced 4.23 million units of electricity," Power Department officials shared.

The Nimeta plant, with a 4-kilometre-long solar array, is the largest among the installations, featuring 33,080 panels supported by 1,623 tonnes of steel. Sardar Sarovar Nigam also used nearby land to establish a 5 MW solar facility, utilising 15,874 adjustable solar panels that can rotate to capture optimal sunlight.

These two plants, operational since 2017, have produced 15.97 million units of electricity. University students frequently visit these 15 MW facilities to study the innovative design.

Similarly, a solar plant has been set up along the branch canal near Raval in Waghodia taluka. This 10 MW project includes 33,600 solar panels supported by a 443-tonne steel structure.

Since 2017, this plant has generated 9.31 million units of electricity. Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam's solar plants have produced 29.51 million units of electricity from over 1,16,366 panels installed along a 13-kilometre canal stretch. The generated electricity is fed into the local grid, helping Gujarat make significant progress in clean energy production.

Experts note that Gujarat's geographic advantage allows for efficient solar energy generation from 7.30 a.m. to 5.45 p.m. with peak production between 11.30 a.m. and 3.30 p.m. The solar panels are regularly cleaned to maintain efficiency and prevent dust accumulation.