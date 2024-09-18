Kuwait's Amir Offers Condolences To Portugal Over Wildfire Victims

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent a cable of condolences to Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa

In the cable, His Highness the Amir expressed sincere condolences and sympathy for the of the fires that swept through areas in Northern Portugal and resulted in a number of deaths, injuries and the destruction of several public facilities.

His Highness the Amir wished the people speedy recovery and for the Portugal officials to overcome the effects of this natural disaster. (end)

