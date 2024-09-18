Türkiye's benchmark stock ends Tuesday’s session with gains

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Türkiye's benchmark stock index, the BIST 100, concluded the trading day at 9,758.14 points, marking a notable increase of 1.89 percent from the previous session’s close. The index, which began the day at 9,611.59 points, saw a rise of 180.68 points over the course of the trading day. The day's trading volume was significant, reaching 70 billion liras, which is approximately USD2.05 billion, indicating robust market activity.



In the commodities market, the price of gold stood at USD2,601.40 per ounce as of 6:17 PM local time (15:17 GMT). This reflects a stable pricing environment for precious metals amid fluctuating economic conditions. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil was priced at around USD73.45 per barrel, indicating a slight adjustment in global oil markets.



In the foreign exchange market, the US dollar was trading at 34.0966 Turkish liras, reflecting a particular exchange rate dynamic against the Turkish currency. The euro was valued at 37.9127 liras, while the British pound was trading at 44.9198 liras, highlighting the variations in currency exchange rates as they pertain to the Turkish lira.



Overall, Türkiye's financial and commodity markets exhibited notable activity on Tuesday, with significant movements in stock indices and commodity prices. The fluctuations in exchange rates also underscored the ongoing changes in Türkiye's economic landscape and its impact on international trade and finance.

MENAFN18092024000045015839ID1108686675