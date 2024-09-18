Experts say US invests in Lobito Corridor to compensate losses in Africa

(MENAFN) Experts suggest that the United States' recent announcement to invest in the expansion of the Lobito Corridor is an effort to compensate for its diminishing influence in Africa by establishing new spheres of influence. This US investment in the Lobito Corridor, a railway project that links Angola to Zambia and further to the Republic of the Congo, has sparked discussions about its potential implications.



This move by the US occurs at a time when Russia is actively expanding its presence in Africa, having established influence in countries like Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, the Central African Republic, and Libya. This expansion comes amid strong efforts by the US to counter Russian influence in the region.



The Lobito Corridor project, which also provides access to the Indian Ocean via Tanzania, was initiated amid growing concerns about political instability in the region. These concerns have been exacerbated by increasing criticism of Rwandan President Paul Kagame, particularly after his win for a fourth term in July.



Mohamed Al-Hajj Osman, a political analyst specializing in African affairs, commented that the US investment "reinforces the state of polarization around Africa and the West's attempts to maintain its dominance over the continent." He noted that this is particularly significant given Africa's rich natural resources, such as lithium and aluminum. Speaking to a news agency, Osman explained that "the United States has suffered significant losses after being forced to withdraw its forces from Niger and close its military base in Niamey. It now seeks to compensate for this loss by finding new areas of influence through soft and economic diplomacy, similar to China's approach."

MENAFN18092024000045015839ID1108686539